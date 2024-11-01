GSK (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. GSK has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Analysts expect that GSK will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 43.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 25,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in GSK by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,606 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

