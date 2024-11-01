Guggenheim Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $165.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Guggenheim from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

ETR has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock traded down $8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.14. 2,303,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.82. Entergy has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,135,000 after buying an additional 763,834 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,260,000 after buying an additional 2,075,776 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.6% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,137,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,671,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Entergy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,705 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

