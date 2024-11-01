Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at $20,539,463.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,050,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Guidewire Software by 648.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,717,000 after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 91.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.97. The stock had a trading volume of 341,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,735. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2,313.46, a PEG ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.01 and its 200 day moving average is $145.43. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $191.48.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.