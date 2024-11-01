Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at $20,539,463.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,050,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Guidewire Software by 648.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,717,000 after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 91.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.97. The stock had a trading volume of 341,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,735. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2,313.46, a PEG ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.01 and its 200 day moving average is $145.43. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $191.48.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
