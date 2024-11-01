Gwenn Hansen Sells 3,437 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $83,519.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,281. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $24.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $27.60.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.65% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,098.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

