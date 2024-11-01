Gwenn Hansen Sells 3,437 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $83,519.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,281. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $24.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $27.60.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.65% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.
View Our Latest Research Report on NRIX
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nurix Therapeutics
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.