Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 5,088 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,088 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $53,016.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,048,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,603,911.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HGTY opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $313.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HGTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hagerty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

