Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 10,370,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 536,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,639. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 191.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $139,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W cut Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

