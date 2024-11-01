Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

HLIT stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 777.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,570,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,504 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 1,276.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 1,115,870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Harmonic by 1,952.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 978,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 930,469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $7,687,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,187,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 642,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

