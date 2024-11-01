Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys 1,011 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIG opened at $47.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (GSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an market-value weighted index of fundamentally-selected US investment-grade corporate bonds, maturing between one to five years.

