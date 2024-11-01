Hartford Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 38,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 160,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $83.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho increased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

