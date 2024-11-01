Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,792. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Sunday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

