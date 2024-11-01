Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.88 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Hayward updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Hayward Stock Up 1.2 %

HAYW traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hayward has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $584,140.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,750.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

