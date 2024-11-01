HC Wainwright Lowers COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target to $60.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $120.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,216. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences N.V. Atai sold 2,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $16,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,905,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,779,932.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 781,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 47,423 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 34.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $99,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 349.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,159,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 901,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 1,518.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 247,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

