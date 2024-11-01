HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 412.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners set a $6.00 price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of LXRX opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,509.34% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 420,854 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $615,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $912,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

