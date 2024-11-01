Head-To-Head Comparison: Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF – Get Free Report) and Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Copco has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metals Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Copco and Metals Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 0 0 0 0 N/A Metals Acquisition 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Metals Acquisition has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.21%. Given Metals Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metals Acquisition is more favorable than Atlas Copco.

This table compares Atlas Copco and Metals Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $4.26 million 1,509.69 -$72.56 million N/A N/A Metals Acquisition $322.58 million 2.75 -$144.55 million N/A N/A

Atlas Copco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Metals Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and Metals Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco N/A N/A -51.79% Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Metals Acquisition beats Atlas Copco on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Copco



Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. The company also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, it offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, the company provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. It operates in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About Metals Acquisition



Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

