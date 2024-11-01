Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $148.50 and traded as low as $145.62. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $148.12, with a volume of 9,152,436 shares changing hands.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average of $148.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLV. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,578,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,358,000 after acquiring an additional 83,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 105,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.