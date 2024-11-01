Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNNA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 3,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,294. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 17.39, a current ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hennessy Advisors has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

