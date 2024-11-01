Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Announces Earnings Results

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 65.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

HTGC traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 155,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,003. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $21.78.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,338,045.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,202.39. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTGC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.