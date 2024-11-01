Hess (NYSE:HES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Hess’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Hess Stock Up 3.2 %

HES traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hess has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $163.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.32 and its 200-day moving average is $144.17.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 23.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

