Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.54.

Shares of HXL traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,357. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Hexcel by 32.2% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 316,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 77,092 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hexcel by 52.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 115.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

