Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $13.67 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up approximately 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $52,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 680 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $52,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 10,888 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $845,670.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,261 shares of company stock worth $13,874,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.40. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

