Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,534.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 25,419 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $4,491,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $1,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $224.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.64 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.87.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $2,289,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,481.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,495 shares of company stock valued at $18,513,858. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

