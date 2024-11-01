Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 2,591 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,146,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,847,000 after buying an additional 210,004 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,136,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49,732 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,636,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,666,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 123,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,047 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $130.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $136.06.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.