Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 53,420 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,945,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,420 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $46,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 165,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $716,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTE stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1007 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

