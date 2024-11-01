HM Payson & Co. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $262.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.48 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.20 and its 200-day moving average is $250.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

