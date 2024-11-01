HM Payson & Co. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $278,533.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,459.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $154.83 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $160.95. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.58.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

