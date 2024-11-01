HM Payson & Co. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.6 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

