HM Payson & Co. Has $630,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $932.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $894.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $802.16. The company has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $564.90 and a 52-week high of $979.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,955 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

