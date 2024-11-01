HM Payson & Co. Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 119.4% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $756.03 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $404.63 and a twelve month high of $773.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $711.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.98. The firm has a market cap of $323.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.