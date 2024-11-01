HM Payson & Co. Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $4,046,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

Schlumberger stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

