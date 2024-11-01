Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $205.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.18 and a 12 month high of $222.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

