Hsbc Global Res Upgrades TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Strong-Buy

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,049,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,652,000 after buying an additional 134,880 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,015,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,482,000 after buying an additional 1,071,103 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,733,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,384,000 after acquiring an additional 204,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,419,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

