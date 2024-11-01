H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 388.19 ($5.03) and traded as high as GBX 391.20 ($5.07). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 378 ($4.90), with a volume of 42,433 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAT. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of H&T Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 531 ($6.89) price target on the stock.

H&T Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 372.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 387.80. The company has a market capitalization of £161.77 million, a PE ratio of 776.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,600.00%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

