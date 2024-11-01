Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 824 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Compass Point lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $188.23 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.36 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.08. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $211,276.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,994,016.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,591 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

