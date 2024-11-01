Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $137,000 Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

In other Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard bought 7,364 shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,003.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

RA opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -1,390.91%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

