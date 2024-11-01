Human Investing LLC Has $989,000 Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.77. 167,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,320. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.57 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.00.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.