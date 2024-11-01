Human Investing LLC Purchases 3,560 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Human Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 0.8% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VSGX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 102,375 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

