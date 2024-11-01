Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.000- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $16.00 EPS.

Humana Trading Up 1.1 %

Humana stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.71. 1,396,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $527.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.48.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

