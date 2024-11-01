Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,800 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 639,500 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 112.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,708 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.4% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HY shares. Northland Capmk lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:HY traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,637. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

