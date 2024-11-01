ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.02 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. ICF International updated its FY24 guidance to $7.40-$7.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.400-7.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICF International has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,189.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $234,003.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,189.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,805. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,285 shares of company stock valued at $897,398. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

