ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases Earnings Results

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International updated its FY24 guidance to $7.40-$7.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.400-7.500 EPS.

ICF International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.77. 190,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.46. ICF International has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,189.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $234,003.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,189.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $437,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,661.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,285 shares of company stock worth $897,398. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

