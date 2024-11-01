IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. IDACORP updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.350-5.450 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.35-5.45 EPS.

IDACORP Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:IDA traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,061. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.11. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $109.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 62.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IDA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

