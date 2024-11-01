Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Down 50.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
