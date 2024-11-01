IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2024

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDEX Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $214.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on IEX shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Earnings History for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.