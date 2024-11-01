IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Earnings Results

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDEX Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $214.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on IEX shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

