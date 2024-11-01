IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues Earnings Results

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.370-10.530 EPS and its FY24 guidance to 10.37-10.53 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $10.36 on Friday, hitting $417.28. The company had a trading volume of 994,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $395.37 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.17 and a 200-day moving average of $487.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

