Ignition (FBTC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $40.19 Million

Ignition (FBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Ignition token can now be purchased for about $69,238.98 or 1.00014020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $40.19 million and $42,047.66 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ignition has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,275.53 or 1.00066814 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,219.83 or 0.99986350 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 984 tokens and its circulating supply is 580 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 580.47632442. The last known price of Ignition is 69,616.25824798 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $122,842.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.