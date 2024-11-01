Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $27.53 billion for the quarter.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of IDCBY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 31,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.12.
About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
