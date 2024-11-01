Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $27.53 billion for the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IDCBY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 31,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.