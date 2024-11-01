Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Given New $47.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Ingevity Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NGVT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 57,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,955. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.50. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ingevity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 809.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 101.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

