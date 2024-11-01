InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,891 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in InMode by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in InMode by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of InMode stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,878. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $26.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.81 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.