InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.06 million.

Shares of INMD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. 840,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. InMode has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). InMode had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on InMode from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

