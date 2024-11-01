Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Trading 8% Higher – What’s Next?

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) shares were up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 270,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 610,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INOD shares. StockNews.com raised Innodata to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Innodata in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Innodata in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Innodata from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $613.14 million, a P/E ratio of 237.25 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOD. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the first quarter worth $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Innodata by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Innodata by 11.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Innodata by 17.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

